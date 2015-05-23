DJ PK to celebrate his birthday in style again

Popular Mthatha DJ PK will celebrate his birthday in style next week when he hosts a string of parties.DJ PK, whose real name is Zwelinzima Dweba, is a Mthatha-based businessman and entertainer.

From next Friday, Dweba is expected to host a three-day event to celebrate his 33rd birthday. Dweba moved from Durban to Mthatha in 2008 and started out as a barman at a club. He is now the owner of the well-known So What Lounge.

Every year Dweba hosts a number of parties in May to celebrate his birthday. The birthday celebrations feature a number of national and upcoming artists.

“Every year we have a different theme but this year we didn’t change it. The Black and Gold theme attracted a lot of people last year and from now on we will use it every year. We are hoping to double our numbers this year,” he said.

Last year the event attracted more than 3000 people.

“Each day we host the party at a different venue and this year we have included the Mthatha Sports Field because we are hoping to attract close to 10000 people,” he said.

In 2013, Dweba was one of the 39 Hansa Dreamers who received a major boost from the beer brand.

The competition which saw Dweba’s picture on billboards was based on the brand’s television commercial showing the success of ‘Vuyo’s Wors’.

“This place is powerful economically. People have a lot of buying power but the problem is that there is a lack of places that they can go to. I am giving them a reason to be in Mthatha the entire weekend,” he said.

Dweba said the three-day event would start next Friday at the So What Lounge in Southernwood with performances from Durban’s finest DJ Tira, Mahoota vs Vetkuk and DJ Bongs.

Saturday’s event will move to the Mthatha Sports Field and will feature the likes of Professor, Thebe, iFani and DJ Cndo. Sunday’s party will take place at Nongoloza Car Wash near Ultra City and will feature, DJ Shimza, Mobi Dixon and Twittyboy.

“We have a number of artists from all over the province . This is my way of giving artists a platform to perform and network with national artists as well,” he said.

The City Rains hit-maker Mobi Dixon said he could not wait to play in Mthatha again.

“I am looking forward to working with PK again. I have done a number of gigs with him and I can’t wait to play alongside some of my friends in the industry,” he said.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s events cost R150 at Computicket and R200 at the venue. VIP experience tickets cost R500. On Sunday, tickets are R50.

lSoul Fire Events Management is giving away five VIP experience double tickets to attend Saturday’s event.

To win, e-mail the names of three artists who would be performing on the day to competitions@dispatch.co.za.