Fish harbour plan for Port St Johns

The government has a vision of building a fishing harbour at Port St Johns (PSJ).

This was announced yesterday by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi while addressing traditional, religious, business and political leaders and residents in the ailing tourism town once known as the “jewel of the Wild Coast”.

PSJ development agency CEO Malizo Putu said the harbour project would start in January next year.

PSJ acting strategic manager Olwethu Madikizela said PSJ needed billions to fix huge infrastructure backlogs in electricity, housing, roads, water and sanitation.

“Our biggest challenge is access to funding and raising money to help develop our infrastructure,” he said.

“Many bridges in rural villages have become impassable.”

Madikizela said of the harbour concept: “For now it is just a vision.”

He said the harbour would not be big enough for tankers and would be designed to service domestic markets.

PSJ mayor Phikolomzi Langa said the town was caught in a trap of fame and misfortune: “You talk to people in America, they know Port St Johns. You talk to people in Spain, they know about us. The unfortunate part is we haven’t fully explored our tourism potential for the betterment of people’s lives in this area.”

Langa claimed the only problem facing the town was its old, worn-out infrastructure which had thwarted economic prosperity.

He appealed to the Public Works Department to “resuscitate our infrastructure. Our economy cannot be successful without proper infrastructure”.

“We still have to look at funding models and also what kind of infrastructure would be needed to set up a fully-functioning harbour,” Madikizela cautioned.

“There are still discussions that are ongoing around the concept. We have not even conducted a feasibility study.”

Putu said a harbour would tap into deep sea fishing and other marine activities.

“The idea is to extract full value from our ocean economy. We will train people to fish and give them licences. We want to promote an aqua-culture where people will be trained in fish farming.”

PSJ people fished on a small scale, selling their catch on the streets.

Putu said a thriving harbour would create a bigger market and government would be building storage facilities for catches and a fish processing factory.

“At the end of the day, we want a full value chain from the industry,” he said.

He said a team had been set up to bring the harbour project to life.

It would focus on planning and resource mobilisation until December and the project would kick into full gear in January.

Traditional leaders and residents said they were happy with any development as long as it brought jobs.

Zwelethu Afrika from Chaguba village welcomed the idea because of the job opportunities it would create for their children.

Mthumbane village resident Thembeka Matwa, 52, said many women were engaged in beadwork and other arts and crafts and they would benefit from anything that boosted tourism.

“Just imagine what a thriving tourism industry could do for people like me,” she said.

Nxesi said five task teams were working on the infrastructure development projects and looking at:

lBuilding the small harbour and related projects;

l Assisting municipal bosses with revising and aligning their spatial development framework and local economic strategy;

l Planning the construction of five bridges connecting rural communities;

l Ensuring suitable accommodation for clients;

l Providing work opportunities and training for women, youth and unemployed people as part of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

“We have committed the national and provincial EPWP to work with the municipality to initiate projects,” said Nxesi.

His department’s small towns unit would also be beautifying the town by repairing derelict buildings. — sikhon@dispatch.co.ca