Dim view of Mthatha runway lights

Days after premier Phumulo Masualle and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana unveiled R700-million worth of upgrades to Mthatha airport, it has emerged that the runway lights are not up to standard.

Tikana has admitted the lights did not comply with SA Civil Aviation standards.

This emerged when Tikana was answering written questions in the Bhisho legislature posed by Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow MEC for transport Marshall von Buchenroder.

The runway, built by the national Department of Transport, cost more than R300-million, with the installation of the new lights estimated at R22-million.

Provincial transport spokesman Ncedo Kumbaca said the lights on the runway were functional but the department was in the process of procuring better lights.

“We are working with our national department to replace the lights. We are in agreement that they need to be given urgent attention.

“The airport currently operates with the lights. It’s just that for extraordinary conditions, such as when there is bad weather and thick fog, they are not as helpful as we expected. That is why it is important to have the new lights,” Kumbaca said.

The Daily Dispatch last week reported that Masualle and Tikana had toured the terminal building and runway.

The airport was to have been officially opened in April, but a strike in the metal industry delayed delivery of equipment.

In her response dated July 28, Tikana said the airport’s practical completion date was August 6 and it would be in full use soon.

“The airport has been operational during the upgrade and it is expected that the new terminal building and associated facilities will be in full use by September,” Tikana said.

The MEC said that although the runway lights did not meet standards, meetings between provincial and national transport departments were being held to pave the way for new lights to be installed.

The airport is seen by many Mthatha residents and businesses as the answer to their long distance travelling woes.

Residents of Mthatha and other towns in the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo districts have to drive to Durban or East London to catch flights.

The only airline that operates at the airport is Airlink, which offers flights to Johannesburg.

President of the OR Tambo Region Chamber of Businesses, Vuyisile Ntlabati, who is also a member of the Mthatha Airport Task Team, said it was important the facility meet all required standards.

“It must meet all standards so that other airlines can be interested in taking this route.”

Tikane said no other airlines had indicated interest in running flights to Mthatha.

“Airlines are not contracted to operate at airports but they do feasibility studies to see if it is economically viable for them to operate at each given airport,” she said.

South African Airways spokesman Tlali Tlali said they could not comment on an airport the airline did not use.

The Civil Aviation Authority had not responded to questions at the time of writing. — siphem@dispatch.co.za