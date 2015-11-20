November 30 deadline for bursaries

A state bursary scheme has urged students at two Eastern Cape institutions of higher learning to apply online for financial assistance before the end of the month.

The deadline for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) online applications is November 30.

NSFAS introduced a pilot project at King Hintsa Technical Vocational Education Training college and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) last year. Both institutions confirmed in August they were among eight earmarked for the pilot project, aimed at reducing long queues.

NSFAS spokesman Kagisho Mamabolo said the online applications had opened in August. Currently, more than 30582 online applications were being processed. “NSFAS will communicate with all applicants via SMS or e-mail as soon as the 2015 Matric results are released.”

An amount of R1.3-billion was disbursed to 67277 students last year.

Applicants can also contact NSFAS directly through the Contact Centre on 08600-67-327 or e-mail info@nsfas.org.za for further assistance.