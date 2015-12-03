Crowds flock to see prophet

Thousands of believers packed an East London stadium yesterday to see Malawian-born preacher Shepherd Bhushiri, who claims he can walk on air and owns a plane he says was given to him by God.

The “miracle prophet”, as he is known by some, held his Prophetic Encounter Conference at Buffalo City Stadium, which was filled to capacity yesterday.

There was no cover charge and people streamed in through the gates from as early as 5am.

As Bhushiri preached, people starting fainting and vomiting.

At least one wheelchair-bound person stood up after being touched by the prophet.

Later in the afternoon, dark clouds gathered and it started to rain for a few minutes. However, it stopped soon after and the sun came out.

Many at the stadium shouted, praising Bhushiri, believing he had stopped the rain using his powers.

Many travelled from across the country to be there while close to 30 wheelchair-bound followers were brought to the stadium for healing.

Sufferers of various illnesses, ranging from stroke and cancer to diabetes, were accompanied by relatives.

Nosange Nkayiyana from Mdantsane, who suffered a stroke and lost the use of her left arm, was there with a friend.

“I am expecting miracles from the prophet. I am expecting to get better; I trust in him,” said a tearful Nkayiyana.

Buyile Kwezi of Alice said he had been at the stadium at 5am to be the first to be “touched” by the prophet.

“I am blind and something is telling me that prophet Bhushiri will help me with his powers. Once he touches me I will see again.”

Bhushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) is said to be growing across the Eastern Cape, with an East London service being held at Cambridge Town Hall every Sunday.

The controversial prophet, according to a report on London’s Daily Mail’s website, claims he has a private jet from God that only he can see.

He has also claimed to have the ability to walk on air.

The Malawian-born charismatic preacher claims to be “following in the footsteps of Jesus Christ”.

The event started just after 9am but Bhushiri did not take the stage until just before 4pm.

The head of protocol for ECG East London, Thobile Madyaka, said people should stop doubting those who had been sent by God.

Madyaka is one of the survivors of a spectacular and tragic collapse of a TB Joshua church building in Nigeria last September.

“We are so happy to have such people here. If you stay longer you will see miracles,” said Madyaka.

Pastor Martin from Port Elizabeth said: “The prophet has been sent here to free the people from chains. There’s a reason God sent him down here.” — bonganif@dispatch.co.za