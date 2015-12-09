Mthatha sports club receives huge gift boost from Mbalula

Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula yesterday spread festive cheer when he handed over gifts, and promised to fix a run-down sports field, during a visit to Mthatha.

Mbalula, who was accompanied by Sport, Recreation Arts and Culture MEC Pemmy Majodina, handed over sports equipment, including running shoes and tracksuits, and R100000 to the Elliot/Madeira Charity Club.

The minister also donated a new car to runner Luyanda Mbovana, a 24-year-old marketing student.

Mbovana, a member of the Elliot/ Madeira Charity Club, has travelled to Australia and Greece, where she competed in 3000m events, and has taken part in marathons in Soweto and Pietermaritzburg, including the Chris Hani Marathon run in Cofimvaba.

“I am committed to supporting people who have the passion and vision to assist others, not like… sport officials and administrators who are fighting over positions,” said Mbalula.

He said Ntuthu Sibango, the managing director of the Elliot/Madeira Charity Club, “is spending her own money to develop sport talent in Mthatha and take youth off the street and away from crime”.

Sibango said that when Mbalula had attended the club’s gala dinner in May, he promised to return. The club, which had 11 athletes at the time, now had 60.

“We did not know that he [Mbalula] would come back so soon, and come back with all these [gifts]. We are humbled and I am speechless,” said Sibango.

“I am excited, and can’t begin to describe the excitement these children [members of the club] bring into my heart. These children come from harsh backgrounds. This support is overwhelming.”

Mbovana was overjoyed at receiving the car. “This is the biggest present I have ever got in my career and in my life. During my races, the biggest cash prize was only R10000. I never thought of getting a car,” said Mbovana of MaNdlaneni village near Mthatha, who started running in 2003.

At the event, Mbalula, sports administrators and councillors raised concern over the condition of sports facilities, including Mthatha Stadium and the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) sports field.

Majodina said more than R254-million had been spent on building Mthatha Stadium.

“The stadium was not built [with] funds from the 2010 [Soccer World Cup] Legacy funds, but from funds from the provincial government,” said Majodina.

“But the problem was that construction companies that were hired did a shoddy job. They knew nothing of what they were doing, and could not finish what they were doing, and left us with that mess (we have to fix).

“We cannot even claim our money back from them.”

Majodina said R715-million was required to bring the stadium up to scratch. “There is commitment to complete the stadium – between the provincial government and the municipalities – but this will be done in phases and in different financial years,” she said.

Mbalula said: “The matter of the sports field at WSU will be attended to soon. I have a plan and money. I am not bluffing and saying things that I will not do; I will stick to my commitment.”

He said the public works department should assist in completing work at Mthatha Stadium — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za