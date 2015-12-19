Author writes to move forward

Following a failed marriage, Andiswa Mayekiso decided she would not wallow in sadness but instead use the moment to find herself again.

The 37-year-old East London resident decided to document her journey in a book titled The Memoir of an Unmasked Woman.

Explaining the title, Mayekiso, who runs her company Liyabukwa Marketing & Communications in Beacon Bay, said the book was a personal account of her experience from that period in her life.

“By unmasking I mean many of us spend our lives wearing different masks to cover up parts of ourselves we don’t like,” she said.

“It’s where we hide our true selves, be it because we are ashamed, or to cover pain or grains of truth, or it’s our only safe place. So in the book I share how I unmasked myself.”

Mayekiso said one of the greatest tragedies in life was to lose one’s sense of self and accept the version of yourself which is expected by everyone else.

“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and most importantly love yourself to become new.

“You will never know who you are unless you lose the mask and shed who you pretend to be,” she said.

Mayekiso said her failed marriage was a significant turning point in her life.

“Today I am someone different. In me is the destiny I have tried to shake off by inventing a hundred false roles and a hundred false identities,” said Mayekiso, who is self-published.

She previously authored a collection of messages from various people which was published by her company.

Mayekiso said writing became her road to healing and helped her find the strength to face her fears.

“I want to encourage others who are in failing relationships or marriages, youth who are stuck in taking decisions about their relationships, those who are divorced and are struggling to find peace.”

The mother of three daughters is finalising a doctorate in business management. She is also writing children's books for publication next year.