The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday laid criminal charges against Penny Sparrow “for investigation of crimen injuria for infringing the dignity of all South Africans and for dehumanising black South Africans”.

“This morning‚ our leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted that Penny Sparrow’s comments are insulting and must be criminally pursued‚” the party said in a statement.

“DA member Herman Mashaba laid the criminal charges against Penny Sparrow with the SAPS‚ and a case has been opened.

“Attitudes of such vitriolic racism have absolutely no place in South Africa.

“Today‚ the DA in KZN has therefore also served notice of intention to suspended the membership of Penny Sparrow and has referred her conduct to the Federal Legal Commission for investigation.”

Sparrow had‚ apparently angered by the presence of black people on beaches‚ posted on Facebook: “From now I. Shall address the blacks of South Africa as monkeys as I see the cute little wild monkeys do the same pick drop and litter.”

Her post was widely circulated on social media.

While Maimane was swift to comment on her racist post‚ many found this disingenuous as DA MP Kohler Barnard had in December won an appeal against her party membership being terminated for sharing a Facebook post which praised former apartheid president PW Botha.

simba chitando ?@simbachitando tweeted: “Mmusi DA leader & holds Zuma 2 account for ALL ANC decisions. Hold him to account for decision 2 reinstate Barnard.”

Sheik Stylez ?@SirStylez held Maimane to account for more than just that: “I blame Mmusi for this kind of racist behavior from white people.”

Tyrone Maseko ?@tyronemaseko‚ however‚ came to the DA leader’s defence: “I hold no mandate for Mmusi but factually you are incorrect‚ he was 1 of the 1st to recommend action against DKB”.