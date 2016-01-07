Home Affairs urges all citizens to apply for new smart ID card

Applications are open for the new smart ID cards for all citizens across major branches of the department of home affairs in the Eastern Cape.

King William’s Town home affairs office manager Ali van Heerden said the department was concerned at the low volumes of people visiting their offices to apply for the new smart card.

“I think people are not aware that they no longer have to wait any more to apply for the smart ID cards. So we are encouraging all citizens of this province to visit our respective offices to apply for their new IDs to avoid a stampede once the cut-off date is announced by the minister,” Van Heerden said.

While the department has 60 offices, smart ID cards systems were not in place in all of them, Van Heerden said.

He encouraged people wishing to apply to visit branches in East London, King William’s Town, Butterworth, Centane, Willowvale, Queenstown, Mthatha and Port Elizabeth.

“Residents in small towns wishing to apply should contact their nearest branch and we will make arrangements to get them to the branch that offers smart ID cards.”

The Department of Home Affairs started replacing the green bar-coded identity documents (IDs) with smart ID cards in July 2013. The new ID cards have better security features and will be difficult to forge.

The card body is secure and durable, made of quality polycarbonate materials which will prevent tampering.

Van Heerden said schools should also get in touch with the department as they were willing to bus pupils to the nearest branch to register them.

“We are ready to process large volumes of applicants and we will open our doors beyond normal times on Saturdays and Sundays,” said Van Heerden.

The office manager said requirements for applications were as follows:

First time applicants such as youths aged 16 and above need to produce:

lBirth certificate;

lProof of residence;

lCertified copies of mother’s ID; and

lDeath certificate or certified copy if parents/guardians are deceased;

There is no charge for first time applicants and ID photos too are free.

Pensioners of 60 and older need to bring:

lA green bar-coded identity document or affidavit in case the ID is lost;

lProof of residence;

lMarriage certificate, if married (for marriage verification status); and

lDivorce decree, if divorced (for divorce verification status).

Application for pensioners is also free of charge and includes free ID photos.

For other citizens, the requirements are as above but there is a charge of R140.

While banks offered this service in some provinces, those in the Eastern Cape did not. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za