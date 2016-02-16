Boyfriend arrested after woman hacked to death

A woman was hacked to death a day before Valentine’s Day.

Her lover has been arrested.

Letticia Vena, 29, was found dead in a pool of blood in her Scenery Park home on Saturday evening, moments after crying out for help.

Vena, who lived in a shack with her boyfriend, also 29, was apparently attacked with a knife, a panga and a pick.

Neighbours who tried to run to her rescue said they were chased off by her boyfriend while she screamed for help.

The man was later arrested after residents detained him.

The incident took place around 6pm on Saturday.

A neighbour and community committee member who asked not to be named said: “I heard the lady crying and I rushed out … When I was near the couple’s shack I saw the man standing outside facing the door.

“I was behind him.

“I asked him what was happening and he turned around with a knife in his hand, his hands covered in blood, and told me to stay away.

“He got inside the shack and came out with a panga this time trying to scare me and other young men who had come.

“When we saw the panga we ran away, we were scared for our lives,” the neighbour said.

Vena’s distraught sister, Qhama Vena, was shocked to learn of her sibling’s death.

“The whole family is distraught, we can’t believe that she is really gone and that her boyfriend is the main suspect.

“She had a number of wounds, one in her stomach and another on her face,” said Qhama.

Vena, mother to a seven-year-old girl, will be buried at her Tsholomnqa home next Saturday.

The couple, who dated for more than two years, had moved into the new informal settlement in Scenery Park about two weeks ago.

Her death left hundreds of residents baying for her boyfriend’s blood.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mtati Tana confirmed that police were investigating the case.

“A 29-year-old suspect, alleged to be her boyfriend, has been arrested and is to appear in court soon,” he added.

Vena’s family said all they wanted was justice, while her neighbours said they had demolished the shack and would burn the furniture inside so the boyfriend didn’t return to the community. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za