Artists slam state-funded recording label

The state-funded provincial recording label has come under fire as artists signed under it claim that nothing is done to promote their music.

The Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC) Records was started in 2014 with eight artists from all over the province signed.

According to their contracts, the artists can record a maximum of two albums under the label. The artists have claimed that since signing with the label nothing much has happened and they were still fending for themselves. Others said they could not wait to finish their second albums and leave the label.

ECAVC Records director Sy Ntuli said based on the budget they have and the number of artists signed, they have done an exceptional job as a label.

“The space that we work in is not conducive for a record label but we are doing the best we can. I know some of the artists may not agree.

“It’s their expectations versus reality and the reality is that we can only do so much,” he said.

Gospel group Chosen has since moved to Johannesburg.

“We tried to do this music business while we were in East London but it wasn’t working. We moved to Johannesburg to push our music ourselves,” said Jason Barlow.

Barlow said being part of the label has only given them access to their studio and not much else.

“They have taught us to be independent and to be able to market ourselves and we have been doing a lot on our own. There is no difference to when we were still independent artists,” he said.

The band is working on their second album. “Yes, we are not getting a lot from the label but are still a part of them and we are grateful for the work they have done for us,” Barlow said.

One of the artists, afro-soul singer Csana, has written a letter to the centre asking to be released from her contract. Ntuli said they were not against any artists leaving the label.

“Our mandate as a centre is to develop artists and if one, like Csana, feels they are well-equipped then they can go look for greener pastures.”

Ntuli said independent record labels would spend half a million on one artist.

“Normal record label will focus only on one artist but we have eight that we are trying to promote. As a label we do not want to complain but rather work and do the best that we can.”

Provincial department of sports, recreation, arts and culture spokesman Andile Nduna said the centre received an annual grant of R2.5-million.

“R1.5-million of this amount goes to the record label, which is tasked with recording artists, marketing their work, distribution and costs towards airplay of the artist’ work.

“The remaining million rand, goes to the operational side of the recording label including the salaries of the staff members,” he said.

Ntuli said they were aware of some mistakes they made and were hoping to rectify them going forward. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za