‘War rooms’ to help Bhisho better assist communities

The Eastern Cape government yesterday launched its “Operation Masiphathisane” to foster closer ties with local communities.

The project – described as a “bottom up” approach – will see government working with local communities and other stakeholders to resolve service delivery challenges.

This will include working together on planning, delivery of services and performance monitoring, said Eastern Cape provincial government spokesman Sizwe Kupelo.

However, opposition parties ridiculed the plan, saying it was nothing more than a ploy by the ANC-led government to woo voters ahead of the August 3 elections.

Speaking at the official launch in Monti village in Mbizana, Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle said the concept would see “war rooms” established in all 705 municipal wards across the Eastern Cape.

“It’s a different approach to how thing are done. Each of these centres will be led by a ward councillor who will be assisted by more senior structures. Traditional leaders and government will have a place locally where they can address service delivery challenges with input from the local municipalities, district municipalities and provincial government.”

He said the centres would be used for among other things planning and communication of completed service delivery programmes to local communities.

“This will help ensure we avert a situation where people always complain [about service delivery] but there is no place nearer where they can take their grievances to.”

Kupelo said it would take about three months to set up the war rooms in all municipal wards. “A permanent government official will be attached to each war room to facilitate people’s needs, concerns and government intervention.”

Mbizana resident Zwelihle Moya said they were happy with the new approach but called for “honesty” from those who would be entrusted with running them.

“The problem is that they [government] tend to use political affiliation when it comes to employing officials. We are happy that they are doing this as long as they are not biased,” he said.

But UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who recently wrote a scathing letter to President Jacob Zuma to intervene following violent protests in Mqanduli and Elliotdale, described the initiative as nothing more than a “talk shop” aimed at confusing voters.

“A war room to fight with who? I just don’t understand this whole thing – they know that people of Matatiele want ABC and they know what people of Mqanduli want.

“This talk shop is designed to confuse voters. It’s a campaign and people must dismiss it,” he said.

DA provincial chairwoman Veliswa Mvenya said the timing of the launch of Operation Masiphathisane was laughable.

“It shows they are trying to woo voters. It won’t do anything because people are not complaining about something that is going to happen, but rather what did not happen.

“Now they are trying to go to people to say we are sorry and that we made a mistake,” she said.

Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana said the timing of the launch was immaterial. “It [the concept] is important regardless of the timing. In fact that is what should be happening from government.”

He warned that government should make sure it succeeds, as failure would only lead to more violent protests. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za