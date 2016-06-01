Parents rush to secure kids a school place next year

Parents who have not yet enrolled their children for Grade 1 and Grade 8 next year will have to scramble to find a place for their children as applications at most schools have closed.

The Daily Dispatch yesterday contacted 20 East London schools to establish which ones were still accepting applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils.

Of the 10 primary schools contacted, only two said they still had space. Of the 10 high schools, four were still accepting applications.

AW Barnes principal Geoffrey Gamiet said due to the high number of applications received, the process had been closed early.

Gamiet said applications for Grade 1 normally closed in July but when they exceeded the school’s intake, they had to close.

“We have space for 140 Grade 1 learners, so when 170 parents responded we had no choice but to close the process. Parents who are still submitting forms are put on a waiting list that will be submitted to the department of education,” said Gamiet.

Principal Victor Schmidlin from Aqua Vista Primary school said they would only be able to take half of the 45 pupils who applied for Grade 1.

“We only have one Grade 1 class that takes about 50 pupils and half the class will be filled by our Grade R pupils. We will only have space for half the applicants,” said Schmidlin.

Beaconhurst Primary deputy principal Laurette Barker said they were working on the admission process.

“We have received a lot of applications for Grade R and Grade 1. We are now in the process of letting parents know whether their children were accepted or not,” said Barker.

Other primary schools that confirmed applications for Grade 1 had closed include Cambridge, Beaconhurst, Crewe, St John’s Road, Southernwood, Stirling, and Hudson Park.

Applications at College Street Primary and West Bank Primary are still open until the end of July.

The application process at most high schools closed on Monday.

Alphendale High School has already placed some of the applicants on a waiting list. Cambridge High School is busy responding to applicants while Stirling, Port Rex, Beaconhurst and Hudson Park confirmed they were no longer giving out application forms for Grade 8.

Those who wish to apply at George Randall High have less than a week left to do so.

Gonubie and West Bank high schools are still issuing forms for Grade 8 until the end of July.

Grens Hoërskool principal Japie du Plessis said parents had until the end of the term to apply. — arethal@dispatch.co.za