Siphokazi Mohapi off to France

Award-winning singer Siphokazi Mohapi jets off to France this week to showcase her music and talent.

The Amacala singer from Lusikisiki said she had been invited to attend the Midem Music Conference, held annually in Cannes.

She said the trip was made possible by a partnership between the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre and the Independent Music Exporters of South Africa (Imexsa).

“Imexsa hosted a showcase event some time last year and I was one of the performers. The event was attended by delegates from all corners of the world, so I believe that it was through that exposure that I was able to get the invite.”

Mohapi, a vocalist, songwriter and performer, released her debut album Ubuntu Bam in 2006.

She has won numerous accolades including two South African Music Awards, three Metro FM awards and one South Africa Traditional Music Award.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Mohapi said the new opportunity was exciting as it validated her place in the industry as an independent artist.

Mohapi left Native Rhythms Music a few years ago to start her own music company, Pathsela Music, and this is the first time she will perform overseas as an independent artist.

“Finally things are happening; being an independent artist can take so much from you, and you are never sure whether or not you are making the right moves.

“This opportunity is a chance for me to expand my brand and hopefully gain new business opportunities.”

She said the trip was not a holiday and she would be promoting her label’s music.

“We’ll be there for a week and there’s so much that’s lined up; we’ll be attending the Primavera Music Festival – not sure if I’ll get to perform – but we will be attending meetings, workshops, then we wrap the week off with the performance,” she said.