Gauteng Candy Tops ‘hackers’ move on

Job-hacking Gauteng CEO Nick “the Knife” and his wingman, chief operating officer

Johan van Zyl have suddenly resigned after their closure of East London factory Candy Tops which sent hundreds into unemployment.

Nick Dennis, the CEO of Lodestone Brands, sent COO Van Zyl to Candy Tops earlier this year to announce a Section 189A mediation process ahead of the shutdown.

Dennis also sent his HR executive, Thabisa Moleshe, to manage the job-shedding of about 340 people, many of them single moms.

Anyone who spoke to – or was even suspected of speaking to – the Daily Dispatch was suspended and banned from any communication with staff. They faced further action in terms of their exit packages.

Yesterday Moleshe said it was “unfair” to ask why they had hunted down suspected whistle-blowers.

“There was nothing abrupt about the resignation of Nick Dennis and Johan van Zyl,” she added. Dennis cited “personal reasons” about which she did not elaborate and Van Zyl had “an opportunity to relocate”. Both men were still shareholders in Lodestone Brands. She said their departure had “nothing to do with” Candy Tops.

She declined to say how many jobs were axed as “we are still in transition and are reaffirming the numbers”. Her company’s actions were “absolutely fair and responsible”, and were “100% legally compliant”, she added.

“We made the right decision for the business and the jobs we were able to save in Johannesburg”.

She could not explain why Eastern Cape jobs were sacrificed, but said the companies in the group were all interconnected.

Asked what had happened to the production lines that were moved from Candy Tops to Johannesburg, she said: “We have plans but are not in a position to share them.”

A source close to the business said orders for former Candy Tops lines had dropped by about half.

“An incorrect decision to close Candy Tops is now hurting them badly hence the pressure on Nick and Johan,” said the source.

The source said planned projects had not happened and now the savings punted as a reason for shutting Candy Tops had not materialised. The source said there was shock when Dennis announced his resignation with immediate effect. Van Zyl had left without any communication to employees. — mikel@dispatch.co.za