New Potsdam res on track for 2017

A few hundred students from Walter Sisulu University’s Potsdam campus will finally sleep on campus with completion of a multimillion-rand residence next year.

Scores of students resorted to staying in shacks across the road, putting themselves at risk of being mugged and physically assaulted.

The R99-million construction project was undertaken by ISG Engineering late last year.

WSU spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo said the development would accommodate more than 380 students.

“We’ve used a pod design, which is very different in comparison to other residences.

“This in particular – a unit consists of a kitchenette, three double rooms and two single rooms, allowing us to create student communes for 384 students.

“The new residence has not been designated for any particular faculty but for all registered students at the institution and it is intended to reduce the dire shortage of student accommodation, which is not a problem only at WSU but at many of the tertiary institutions.”

Tukwayo said the building was in addition to many other buildings leased by the university to accommodate other students.

“We will continue to lease other buildings to increase the number of students WSU accommodates,” she said.

The Daily Dispatch spoke to some of the students at the Potsdam campus who were pleased at the new residence being constructed, while others felt it was just a drop in the ocean.

Across the road from campus are the flats and shacks which are still being rented out to students.

In one of the yards are five rooms, each with two single beds, with no running water or electricity and only one pit toilet shared by 10 occupants.

Information technology first year student Lwazi Dilayi, who is currently a tenant in Baghdad, an informal community opposite the Potsdam campus, said life outside campus was difficult.

“Because of the extreme shortage of accommodation, opportunists have taken advantage of the situation and built flats and shacks to accommodate students.

“Where I am staying, there is no water or electricity and we have to walk about 300m to the only communal tap to get water to drink or bath.

BTech management student Nomvano Ntwanambi said she paid R400 a month to have a roof over her head.

“These are not the ideal living conditions, but we are surviving because we know why we are here – we want to study. But we do hope that the situation in this area could improve for other generations to come.

“Although others get NSFAS and are approved for residences, they don’t always find accommodation.

“At the same time, not everyone can afford to live in a more comfortable area because then you have to consider transport expenses and a higher rental.”

Cost and management accounting student Nasiphi Mpetshulwa said she had no option but to “squat this year”.

Squatting is an informal term used by students who allow others to stay in their rooms when they cannot find accommodation.

“It’s ridiculous how many students can squat in a room – up to six at times – and we make it work.

“Even the institution has been forced to accept the situation because they cannot offer us anything and they know we have come from afar to study.” — mbalit@dispatch.co.za