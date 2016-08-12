Port Alfred murder suspect makes court appearance

A man accused of brutally stabbing popular businessman Noel Maddocks to death appeared briefly in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder this morning.

As emotions ran high, one man was removed by orderlies when he shouted at alleged murderer Tonny Lucius Donile to turn around and face the people he had hurt while another called him a coward.

The 41-year-old tavern owner stood impassively in the dock with both his hands wrapped in bandages — ignoring the angry crowd who packed the court room so full that many could not find seats.

Donile was arrested shortly after he allegedly smashed down the door at an ex-girlfriend’s house in the resort town and attacked Maddocks who was staying over.

The ex-girlfriend, who was also in court, ran to a nearby police station for help but by the time police arrived the popular surfer was already dead.

Donile was apprehended by police at a hiking spot on the outskirts of town allegedly trying to get a ride to East London.

Magistrate Pieter Koopman yesterday ordered that Donile be remanded in custody until next Thursday to allow police time to establish if he had any previous convictions.