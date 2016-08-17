Students can now apply for funding online and avoid waiting in queues

The National Student Fund Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has launched a new application system to enable students to apply for financial aid using their mobile phones and computers.

This will bring relief for students as it means they will no longer queue for hours outside university financial aid offices to submit applications.

The student-centred model is meant to open a direct relationship between NSFAS and students, from the registration phase to completion of their studies.

According to NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo, the system will help in alleviating payment delays.

“All students who have signed their loan agreement forms (LAF) or schedule of particulars (SOP) for 2016 and are currently receiving NSFAS funding do not have to apply.

“Funding will be granted provided they meet the academic requirements,” said Mamabolo.

By close of business last Friday, NSFAS had a total of 23893 students registered on the website using the new system, Mamabolo said.

He said the model would ensure students received their allowances sooner than in the past.

Matriculants who have already submitted their NSFAS applications at universities or TVET colleges must not reapply. Mamabolo said institutions would send their applications directly to NSFAS.

Those who still want to apply on paper can send their application forms to the NSFAS head office in Cape Town.

However, an online application is a must for students who will apply for financial aid for the first time.

It is the same with those who were previously funded but not funded in 2016.

Mamabolo said those currently funded are requested to update their information online so that their details can be captured electronically.

The model was rolled out for the first time on August 1 with a closing date for online applications being November 30.

University of Fort Hare’s SRC president Bulali Rawana commended the fact that a student would only apply once up until completion of studies, but he had reservations.

He said it would disadvantage applicants and matriculants from rural areas.

“We’ve done a cost benefit analysis and we realised that an online system will cut off students in rural areas of whom many wait for their matric results which come out in January.

“Applications close the previous year.”

Rawana also said that all students from 25 universities and TVET colleges would have to call the national office of NSFAS every time there were hiccups with their allowances.

WSU SRC was not reachable for comment.

Responding to concerns about students who may not have internet access, Mamabolo said, “NSFAS is currently preparing to distribute manual forms to learners who stay in remote areas, in all nine provinces.

“We have already had meetings with the government communications information systems (GCIS) and the department of basic education, to find solutions in reaching out to learners in remote areas.

“Learners who are unable to access the internet can fill in the manual form and send it to NSFAS by post, fax or scan and email.”

WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said: “This system will allow our students to receive their allowances faster than before”.

Funding by NSFAS for 2017 is “likely” to be more than R10-billion, and the scheme has recovered more than R66-million from debtors.

“The budget for next year has not yet been announced. However, NSFAS’s budget has increased significantly over the past few years from R3.2-billion in 2009 to R10-billion in 2016. The budget for next year is likely to be more than R10-billion‚” said Mamabolo.

“In the 2016-17 financial year the scheme is expected to fund more than 405000 students from a budget that is over R10-billion.

“For the 2016 academic year‚ government made available a fund of R4.582-billion‚ in addition to the R10-billion disbursed through NSFAS‚ to fund 71753 students who qualified for NSFAS funding but were either partially funded or not funded at all over the three past academic years of 2013‚ 2014 and 2015.

“A portion of this amount also ensured that any of the NSFAS qualifying students‚ still in the university system in 2016‚ were supported financially‚” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said that the budget administered by NSFAS in 2016 comes to R14.582-billion, which is expected to fund over 476753 students, and that the scheme is delighted by an increase in debtors who have come forward to make repayments since the launch of recoveries campaign in October 2015.

“To date we have already recovered more than R66-million from more than 22000 debtors as at the end of June 2016.

“It is very important that people pay their loans because repayments received from our beneficiaries contribute to a pool of funds that is allocated to eligible students from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds at universities and TVET colleges on a yearly basis‚” said Mamabolo. — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za with additional reporting by Buchule Raba