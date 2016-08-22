Illegal hunters forced to eat dead dog at gunpoint

Two men suspected of hunting illegally were allegedly forced to eat one of their dead dogs at gunpoint after they were caught inside a private game reserve near Komga at the weekend.

The two men, aged 25 and 35 respectively, are from Dayi Village outside Komga. They have been arrested and charged with illegal hunting and will appear at the Komga Magistrates’ Court this morning.

According to police sources, the men, covered in blood, were brought to the Komga police station by a local farmer and his labourers. Policemen quizzed the two about the blood and the men said that they had been forced to eat their dogs – which the game reserve owner had shot.

According to the sources, the two claimed they had been looking for a lost cow on Friday afternoon, with their two dogs running ahead of them, when they heard gunshots.

They fled but were later cornered by the game reserve owner and his labourers and allegedly forced at gunpoint to eat the dead animal.

They are suspected to have been hunting illegally. A dead bushbuck was found near their dogs.

A SAPS member, who is not authorised to speak to the media, said: “The suspects said the dogs were shot in the stomach.

“They used the bullet hole in the stomach to tear open the skin and removed the internal parts to eat.

“They said they ate until they couldn’t bear the smell of the dog and stopped eating. They were then forced into the back of the manager’s bakkie and brought to the station.”

The incident stunned police, who reported it to the top echelons of the Eastern Cape SAPS.

Deputy provincial police commissioner Major-General André Swarts told the Daily Dispatch that he had tasked Mdantsane cluster commander Major-General Henry Vos and the cluster head of detectives Colonel Lee-Anne Beard to get to the bottom of the allegations.

Swarts said Beard was to visit the Komga police station yesterday to find out what happened on Friday.

Asked for comment yesterday, the game reserve owner said: “You must go to court tomorrow [today] to see what happens there.”

Asked about the claim that he forced the suspects to eat a dead dog, he said “Aag look…” before hanging up. He did not respond to follow-up questions sent in text messages.

Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku confirmed that the men were arrested on Friday afternoon after they were brought to the station by the game reserve owner. Mzuku said the owner had brought with him the dogs’ carcasses and the dead bushbuck, but later left with them.

“The suspects allege the game reserve owner shot dead two dogs belonging to them and ordered them to eat raw dog meat at gunpoint.

“The suspects were informed of their rights to lay the criminal charges relating to this. They have at this stage not made any affidavits relating to this or laid charges,” Mzuku said.

"We cannot verify the whereabouts of the dogs and the bushbuck at this stage."