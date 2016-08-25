Police chief’s pledge for safer NU1

Brigadier Clive Nkopo has been appointed new station commander of the Mdantsane NU1 police station.

Nkopo was formerly a station commander in Cradock and replaces Brigadier Stanley Bennett who retired in February.

Nkopo has promised to preside over a people-centred police administration.

“I am here to make sure that the people of Mdantsane are safe,” said Nkopo, a career policeman with 36 years experience.

Prior to this appointment, he was based in the provincial police headquarters in Zwelitsha working for the police management intervention unit.

“I was responsible for various interventions in police stations across the province.

“I ensured that the departmental prescripts in the stations were correctly implemented and that resources were optimally utilised.”

Speaking about his new responsibility Nkopo said: “I promise to bring safety to the people of Mdantsane but I can’t do that without the assistance of the community.”

He said a strong focus would be placed on crimes such as house break-ins and robberies.

“People walk to train stations in the early hours and are exposed to this kind of unacceptable crime. So we must make sure those people feel safe to and from work.

“Some people come home from work late; we must be there to make sure that they reach their homes safely.

“I am talking about police visibility,” he said.

He hoped to introduce a culture of community unity in the form of a neighbourhood watch.

“Neighbours need to know and respect one another and look after each other’s property.”

Homeowners who leave their houses to visit relatives should report this so that police could check on the property every once in a while.

The commander said when he was not busy with police work he passed time watching TV and participating in church activities.

Community members in his area can reach him on 082 457 3853 if they are not satisfied with service delivery. —