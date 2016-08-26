Businessman’s son escapes prison

The son of a well-known Eastern Cape businessman, who stole a quarter of a million rand from rural schools, escaped a five-year jail term when his sentence was suspended.

Monwabisi Ngumbela, 45, eldest son of popular businessman and philanthropist Mthetheleli Ngumbela, was convicted on fraud and theft charges by the Butterworth Regional Court. The case was finalised on Wednesday.

Charges against him related to a series of incidents between November 2011 and June 2012 where Ngumbela pretended to be a representative of an East London book store. The store had supplied books to seven schools in and around Idutywa to the value of R260000.

Ngumbela was the driver responsible for delivering the books to the school and cheques were paid to him upon delivery.

He delivered books to:

Cafutweni Junior Secondary School for R75376;

Nyityaba Junior Secondary School R49391;

Tshongweni Junior Secondary School R28036;

Ndevuzibomvu Junior Secondary School R15226;

Soga Junior Secondary School R38161

Dalibango Junior Secondary School R31098; and

Cafutweni Junior Secondary School R22367.

According to the charge sheet, Ngumbela “unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud” pretended to the schools that he was an agent or conducting business for the book store and authorised to receive the payments for the books.

The charge continued that while he knew in truth he was not authorised by the book store to collect payment and that he did not intend to pay the money to the book store, he collected the money for his own personal use. Ngumbela pleaded guilty to the charges and entered into a plea deal with the state.

He stated in court documents: “I am willing to pay the amount that I have taken and I deeply regret and I am apologetic for my unbecoming conduct.”

He was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment suspended for two years on condition he compensate the complainant R259649.

The court ruled that R60000 be paid on or before October 1, 2016. The balance has to be paid within two years in instalments of R8318, the court ruled.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the ruling.

Spokesman Luxolo Tyali said: “We strongly believe that a suspended five-year sentence and the fact that he has to pay back the money is a just punishment.

“It is our hope that this sentence will serve as a deterrent to business people who have ambitions of making money through criminal means.” — zwangam@dispatch. co.za