Krull cites health for bail plea

Man accused of forcing hunters to eat dog cites psychological and heart problems

Tyityaba nature reserve manager Karl Krull yesterday pleaded to be released on bail alleging he was not in a right state of mind.

He told Komgha Magistrate Michelle Pillay that 18 months ago he had undergone emergency surgery in which an alternative channel was created to improve blood flow to his heart.

The medication he had been taking affected his mental state, causing him to be referred to a psychologist.

He was arrested yesterday morning after he handed himself over on charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm, assault and crimen injuria.

In his bail plea read out in court by his attorney, Neil Ristow, Krull said: “I am under treatment by a cardiologist. I am on chronic medication. In fact, I use five tablets a day.

“Since my heart bypass I have been struggling psychologically. I have now been referred to a psychologist to consult on a regular basis.”

Krull told the court he received a call from the investigating officer, Captain Tersius van Staden, informing him that Lwando Folokwe and Akhona Dyantyi had opened cases against him and his farm employee Siza Masentile.

Folokwe and Dyantyi were apprehended in the reserve by Krull and Masentile last Friday on suspicion of illegal hunting.

They claim Krull shot dead their two dogs, pointed his gun at them and ordered them to eat one dead dog, which they say they did.

Krull and Masentile handed themselves over yesterday, and they were charged and taken to court.

Krull told Magistrate Michelle Pillay he intended to plead not guilty.

Motivating why he should not be kept in custody, Krull said: “My wife was retrenched six weeks ago and my family is totally dependant on my income.”

The Dispatch was not present at Masentile’s bail application as the team was ordered out of the court by Pillay for recording the proceedings.

However, police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the two were granted R1000 bail and warned to appear in court on September 13. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za