The People’s Bae is taking a break.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced on Friday that national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi “will be on study leave effective immediately‚ till 1 November 2016”.

“Commissar Fana Mokoena has therefore been appointed to the position of acting national spokesperson until Commissar Ndlozi can resume his duties in November‚” it said in a statement.

As well as being known for his hard-hitting‚ and often humorous‚ press statements‚ Ndlozi’s personality and good looks have garnered him a huge female fan following.

http://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2016/06/23/the-people-s-bae-mbuyiseni-ndlozi-baffled-by-all-the-female-attention

He brushed this off earlier this year in an interview with Drum magazine‚ saying: “I don’t know what to think of it. I’m not going to engage it because I don’t know where it comes from.”

He did‚ however‚ engage himself heavily in politics recently‚ when he was instrumental in talks between political parties to unseat the African National Congress in metros following the local government elections.

The big hug he gave to Herman Mashaba ahead of the inaugural meeting of the City of Johannesburg this week was seen as evidence of a softening of the EFF’s hostility towards Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate.

http://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2016/08/22/Have-the-EFF-and-DA-hugged-and-made-up-over-Mashaba

– TMG Digital