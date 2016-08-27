Body building event sparks sponsor row

Controversy surrounds a body building competition in Butterworth last weekend after Mnquma municipality paid more than R300 000 for an event not sanctioned by Body Building South (BBSA) Africa.

After hundreds of people, including athletes from around the Eastern Cape, descended on the Butterworth Christian Centre in Extension 6 last Saturday, the municipality came under fire from the body building fraternity after it sponsored R345000 towards the event.

The municipality yesterday did not answer questions relating to the sponsorship, including when or who signed off the R345000.

Asked if the municipality received any sanction letter from any body building federation, Mnquma municipality spokesman Loyiso Mpalantshane said: “We advise that you refer questions about validity of the sporting bodies to the relevant bodies”.

BBSA’s deputy chairman, Khaya Majeke, said it was against the federations’ constitution for promoters to host body building events sponsored with public funds without a sanction from the “mother body”.

The event was organised by a body building fanatic, Xolisa Susela, of Xolisa Academy of Fitness and Aerobics, who yesterday confirmed he was not part of BBSA.

Susela denied the municipality had sponsored him with R345000, despite Mpalantshane telling the Dispatch that the money was spent on the event.

Susela said the municipality only sponsored him with a venue and supplied municipal banners for the event.

Majeke said BBSA had distanced themselves from the event, saying they were shocked that public funds were spent without a sanctioning letter from the mother body to recognise the organisers as this was the norm with other sports codes like boxing and rugby.

“We have it in our constitution that we sanction the events and regulate them especially if it comes to public funds,” Majeke said.

“One of the most important things we do is send qualified judges to oversee and judge in the event, but with this event that did not happen because we don’t recognise this so-called academy. They are not affiliated to us,” he said.

There were more than 12 categories and winners went home with hampers and vouchers, with the overall winner Misumuzi Wakhase going home with R10000.

Provincial sports, recreation, arts and culture senior manager, Bafundi Makhubalo, said the sanctioning clause depended on each federation.

“It is the norm that the federations state their rules to their professional people.” — mamelag@dispatch.co.za