The Gupta family on Saturday challenged its “detractors” that if they had any evidence against them to “please bring it”‚ adding that they were prepared to answer any allegations.

“Otherwise‚ please leave us alone‚” they implored in a statement in response to media reports on News24 regarding alleged comments by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to his Treasury Staff about the Guptas‚ which they said they had read with “with deep disappointment”.

A statement released by APO on behalf of the Gupta-controlled company Oakbay Investments‚ said that the Gupta family had “repeatedly pointed out that our family has been a victim of a political campaign against it”.

“A narrative has been constructed against us‚ which has been perpetuated by many media titles‚ and that flawed perception has become the truth in the eyes of some.

“Meanwhile‚ no charge has ever been brought against us‚” the statement read.

“We repeat the challenge to our detractors – if you have evidence against us‚ please bring it. Otherwise‚ please leave us alone. We have no interest in politics‚ only business‚” it added‚.

According to a report by News24 (http://www.news24.com/)‚ Gordhan allegedly told Treasury staff at a meeting on Friday that the Guptas were attacking him because of the work the department was doing.

“News24 understands that Gordhan also explained to staff that the Hawks had a faulty legal reading of the charges against him and there was no legal basis for their investigation.

“He also allegedly said that what was currently happening in the country was a battle for “Mandela values” versus the values of those who steal‚” the report read.

But the Guptas struck back saying that they remained fully committed as shareholders to ensure that their businesses were run on sound business lines with all transactions being done on a transparent‚ arms-length basis.

“We hold our executives to high standards and would not hesitate to take action against any one executive who breaches our internal codes of good practice‚ or indeed‚ any regulatory‚ or legislative policy‚ procedure or framework.

“We firmly believe in the rule of law and we are happy to answer to any and all allegations made against us.

“Finally‚ to the media‚ may we plead with you to not unnecessarily position us in the middle of the current issues in our country‚” the Gupta’s statement read.

Statement link: http://www.africa-newsroom.com/press/gupta-family-responds-to-alleged-comments?lang=en