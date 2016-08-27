Time waits for no student

Hundreds of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) Mthatha students who planned on taking their fight for free education to the Bhisho Legislature yesterday, were stopped because they were late.

The students, who travelled in 50 taxis from the university’s Mthatha campus to Bhisho, opted to gather on an open field about 3km from the legislature after police prevented them from marching.

According to a police officer who addressed the students, the time stipulated for the march was 12pm. However, the students only arrived at 2pm.

“The traffic officers who were supposed to have overseen this march, have already been assigned with other duties, hence we cannot allow you to march on the road. That would be illegal,” the officer said.

The planned march by students follows a two-week-long #FeesMustFall student protest at the university’s Mthatha and Queenstown campuses.

The protest, which turned violent, saw more than 30 students arrested on charges of malicious damage to property, public violence, obstructing traffic and arson.

Speaking to the Saturday Dispatch, student representative council (SRC) president at the Mthatha campus Melikhaya Mcitwa said although they arrived late, the police should have allowed them to march.

Mcitwa said they were late due to transport issues.

In a memorandum they were planning to hand to premier Phumulo Masualle, the students demanded that pressure be put on the commission looking into free education to address the lack of student funding.

The memorandum was accepted by a representative from the premier’s office who met the students.

Mcitwa said they gave the premier seven days to respond to their demands. — arethal@dispatch.co.za