Most-wanted fugitive held

One of Mdantsane’s most-wanted suspects was cornered by police at a friend’s house where he had been hiding this week, after seven years on the run.

Police spokesman Captain Nkosikho Mzuku confirmed yesterday that Lonwabo “King” Singama, whose co-accused are doing life behind bars, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

He was apprehended by members of the NU1 visible policing unit in a house in NU2.

“We can confirm that Singama is finally in custody. We found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Tuesday.

“He appeared in the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and the case has been postponed to early next month.

“He did not wish to apply for bail – we suspect he knew that chances of him being granted bail were slim due to numerous pending cases we have against him,” Mzuku said.

Singama was arrested following a tip-off by members of the community.

Police had circulated images of him as a wanted person since 2009. He is believed to have lived in Grahamstown, Duncan Village and Ziphunzana.

Prior to his arrest, Singama was last seen by police in 2009 leaving the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court after posting bail in a case related to an armed robbery in 2009 at the Sterns Jewellery store in the Mdantsane City Mall.

His co-accused in that case, Phumzile “Chicken” Dyani and Nyameko “Msawawa” Msothi, were sentenced to an effective 30 years in prison each.

“The suspect was also linked to numerous house robberies in and around Mdantsane,” Mzuku said.

Mzuku said the jewellery case was investigated by members of the Hawks.

Singama has also been linked to an armed robbery at Crave Meats last year where six suspects made off with R85000 in cash.

Mzuku appealed to members of the public who might have opened cases against Singama in the last seven years to come forward. — zwangam@dispatch.co.za