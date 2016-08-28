Take me to church event a first for EC

A number of award- winning gospel musicians are expected to lead the masses in song at the first Take Me To Church music festival in October.

The festival, at the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium, is being organised by L.I.E Entertainment, with the Daily Dispatch as print media sponsors.

L.I.E Entertainment has hosted national stars such as DJ Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Emtee.

The October event will also see Joyous Celebration, one of the biggest names in gospel music, perform as the headline act.

Eastern Cape musicians taking part will include SABC Crown Gospel award-winner Betusile Mcinga; Mphumzi; Stand; Sibu Mbuku; Mawethu; Khanyisa; Ovayo Ndamase; Magnify-SA; Nhose; Sharon; SSPEL; Butho; and Yolanda Vuthela.

L.I.E Entertainment’s director, Isiphile Benya, said they were excited to be bringing the Eastern Cape the first Take Me To Church event.

“This has never been done before and we hope to attract people from all over the province,” he said, adding that the organisers were amazed by the response they had received on social media.

“Our event is about five weeks away and already people have been buying tickets.

“We were not expecting to have even sold more than 500 tickets by now,” he said.

Benya said they were planning on making Take Me To Church an annual event, with an even bigger line up next year.

“Next year we will be giving the public a chance to tell us who they want to see on the stage.

“Our goal is to give the people of the Eastern Cape the best gospel event ever,” he said.

VIP tickets cost R700, golden circle tickets R400 and general tickets R300, available at Computicket.

Benya said they had also partnered with a number of churches that would assist with marketing.

“These churches are selling the tickets for us and they will also get 10% of the ticket sales,” he said.

The churches where tickets can be bought include Faith Alive Bible Church, ULoyiso Community Church and River Park (all in EL), RUCC Ministries (PE and EL), Assemblies of God in Northcrest, Ngangelizwe in Mthatha and Bhisho Community Church. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za