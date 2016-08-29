Egoli couple feed, spoil 100 women

A selfless Egoli couple well-known for feeding hundreds of children in the township, this weekend opened their home to poor women and showered them with gifts and a good meal.

This was as part of Women’s Month celebrations to support women who face challenges such as unemployment and alcohol addiction, and to make them feel special and appreciated.

Egoli resident Dianna Botha, who manages The Lord’s Kitchen, which she started with her family and friends, said she wanted to give “special attention” to the disadvantaged women from Egoli, Vergenoeg, Muvhango and 7de Laan areas instead of her usual focus on the children of these areas.

About 100 women attended the Women’s Month activity organised by Botha and her husband Errol, where they were given lunch as well as takeaway food and gifts of toiletries.

“We really felt like spoiling the women in our area because some of them don’t often get special attention from their families – there are just too many challenges, including the fact that they don’t work and some turn to alcohol as a way out,” Botha said.

Although she opened up her home, the mother of four did not take all the credit for the event, saying it was a joint effort with other concerned residents.

Botha acknowledged that none of the soup kitchen’s work would have been possible were it not for the help from staff members from Frere Hospital, where Botha is a nurse.

“The doctors, nursing staff and other Frere staff members responded to my call when I asked for donations and their efforts saw the ladies get toiletry gifts. We also got sponsorship from Rhino cash and carry and Tasco Wholesalers. This made the dream of preparing lunch for the ladies a reality.” — mamelag@dispatch.co.za