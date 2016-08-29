Man fights off beach mugger

By Mike Loewe -

A Bonza Bay retired South African Airways captain, Terry Rurter, 73, survived a near fatal assault after he was mugged while running on Bonza Bay beach last week Thursday.

73 year old Bonza Bay resident Terry Rurter speaks to the media about his near fatal assault after being mugged while running on Bonza Bay beach last week. PICTURE ALAN EASON
73 year old Bonza Bay resident Terry Rurter speaks to the media about his near fatal assault after being mugged while running on Bonza Bay beach last week. PICTURE ALAN EASON

He said he had to fight off the man, who he believed to be around 20 years old, to save his life.

Rurter, who regularly jogs along the beach from Beacon Bay to Gonubie, said he had never encountered any attack or threats before last week’s incident.

“I run there with other people from Bonza Bay towards Gonubie and back every day and I have never encountered an attack or seen someone being attacked,” he said.

He said despite his assailant carrying a knobkerrie, he never expected he would attack him.

“He walked a few metres away from me, near the sand dunes as I was running near the water. He changed direction towards me and I knew that there was trouble coming,” he said.

He said the youth came to him and demanded money. “How would you expect someone jogging on the beach to have money in his pockets?” he asked the man.

“The next thing he tried to fight me. I fought back and hit him in the face. He used his knobkerrie and hit me on the head. He managed to tackle me and I fell. I bled profusely. I never saw such blood in my life. Then he grabbed my car keys but later he threw them back to me,” he said.

Rurter said he had seen the same youth about three hundred metres ahead of him with another person but thought they were cuddling.

“I first thought that they were a couple playing together on the beach as they appeared to be hugging each other. I ignored them as they separated, not knowing that he was mugging her,” he said, adding that the woman who had been mugged approached him after his own incident and relayed her story.

After the incident Rurter abandoned his jog and walked home.

East London police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mtati Tana said two incidents were reported to the station last week. — bonganif@dispatch.co.za

Recommended

SAFETY FIRST: A lifeguard keeps an eye on holiday-makers who flocked to Eastern Beach earlier this year Picture: MARK ANDREWSBCM beach shifts upset lifesavers OFF LIMITS: Sand covers the parking spaces at Gonubie Beach parking area Picture: STEPHANIE LLOYDBeach over troubled waters Sammy Deetlefs, who lives close to the Bonza Bay picnic site, tries to skirt the litterBonza Bay beach café and waterslide to close amid anarchy TERRORIST CARNAGE: A general view through a broken window shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at a beachfront restaurant in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu Picture: REUTERSSomali Islamists slay 20 in attack on beach cafe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say