Project launched to empower schoolgirls

The Deputy Minister of Communications will adopt a project aimed at empowering rural high school girls in the Eastern Cape.

The First Graduation project, which Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will make her department’s pilot project, is aimed at capacitating the girls at annual summer camps.

The aim is to help them improve academically and develop their personal skills. The initiative was launched in East London at the weekend.

Ndabeni delivered the keynote address at the event, dubbed a “friendraiser”.

She said her office would also support the project to be extended to other areas and not just the Eastern Cape.

“I will make it our pilot project, where we see how it goes and [thereafter] ask the founders to extend to other areas.

“This is a good initiative that seeks to empower a child.

“The kind of support that we are committed to is to make sure we engage our stakeholders to help roll out a telematics centre which will help link with Stellenbosch University on particular days,” Ndabeni said.

She said the founders would have to identify a school which would benefit from the installation of a centre that would allow pupils to attend class and be remotely taught by lecturers at Stellenbosch.

“The school has to be central so that on Saturdays students can go there, they can’t only wait for holiday camps,” she said.

The project is aimed at helping the girls achieve university-acceptable grades for their chosen qualifications.

The First Graduation project, under The First Graduation Foundation, is the brain-child of East London women Kolisa Siqoko, Qondeka Zantsi and Yandiswa Sodaba.

The Foundation directors said the project would first be piloted on Grade 9s from two rural high schools – Mzuvukile High School in Mooiplaas and St Cuthbert High in Tsolo.

The pilot programme will run for three years and will involve the same group of 15 girls from the two schools, from Grade 9 in 2016 through to Grade 11 in 2018.

Summer camps will be held every September, where this group will be helped with their Maths and English and learn about peer collaboration. — siphem@dispatch.co.za