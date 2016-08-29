Rhodes releases findings in rape probe

By David Macgregor -
The findings of an investigation into claims earlier this year that at least 22 rapes at Rhodes University had not been reported have been released.

A statement from management, which was circulated throughout campus late last week, said after reviewing statements from complainants, an independent prosecutor specifically appointed to investigate the allegations, was proceeding with one matter of alleged sexual assault.

“The prosecutor is still waiting for the final decision of the complainants in respect of two other matters,” the statement said.

