Sisulu, Vavi call Zuma to forgive king

Despite being in different political camps, Zwelinzima Vavi and Lindiwe Sisulu spoke with one voice this weekend, when they called for the pardon and release from prison of AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

AbaThembu senior traditional leader and Dalindyebo’s ally, Chief Dumisani Mgudlwa, also said President Jacob Zuma must not be asked to resign over the poor performance of the ANC. “The fault does not solely rest with him, but with the leadership collective. He is just a driver of the bus and among his passengers or luggage there might some wolves and sharks. Let us deal with them all,” he said.

Vavi – Cosatu’s former general secretary until he was booted out in March last year – Sisulu, the Minister of the national Human Settlements Department and Mgudlwa were speaking at the funeral of Queen Nolitha Dalindyebo, nee Wendy Galada, one of the monarch’s five wives, at her parents’ home in Qhumanco, near Ngcobo over the weekend.

Mgudlwa acknowledged that people were very unhappy with how the country was being run and many had voted for the DA.

“ANC members deliberately voted DA and offered the metro [Nelson Mandela Bay Metro] to the DA on a silver platter in the hopes of the ANC coming to its senses.

“If the ANC does not listen, they will lose the 2019 general elections.”

Mgudlwa said the ANC could restore its former glory if it worked with the membership, traditional leaders, clergy and other sectors.

“We are looking forward to seeing people like you, Zwelinzima Vavi, coming back home to the ANC,” said Mgudlwa to Vavi.

Vavi and Sisulu were united in their call for Dalindyebo’s release.

Vavi said: “We believe if he was a king from another province he would not be languishing in jail.

“It would not be possible. But it is possible to jail King Dalindyebo because people of the Eastern Cape are so disunited and selfish and unable to speak with one voice.

“It serves no purpose for King Dalindyebo’s continued incarceration. We are calling on President Zuma to forgive the monarch and release him. A statement has been made that nobody is above the law. That the king is languishing in prison communicates this statement to society, but we know these things are about political wins.

“I don’t see what the President would gain by not granting him a pardon,” said Vavi, when talking to the media at the event.

Sisulu and Dalindyebo’s friendship goes back some 30 years, and she said she regarded him as a brother.

“Our comradeship with Zwelibanzi does not end when there is trouble. I have been assisting him in his legal issues. The king is hurt by the death of his wife and the fact that he is still incarcerated. “As a Thembu, I would be happy if the king were released and came back to lead us.

“We joined in the application for a Presidential Pardon submitted by Contralesa,” said Sisulu.

Although the funeral was not held at the king’s Bumbane Great Place near Mthatha, hundreds of AbaThembu mourners attended.

Among them were the king’s siblings, cousins, uncles and aunts, three of his wives – Nokwanda, Nocollege and Noluntu – as well as his son, Prince Azenathi.

The Gadala family apparently did not recognise the marriage between Dalindyebo and their daughter Wendy, and therefore did not speak at the funeral.

However, Sisulu read a message written by Dalindyebo to the Galadas, where she acknowledged “some untidiness” over the manner on how Wendy became his wife and apologised to the Galada family.

“The marriage of Nolitha or Wendy is recognised by the Dalindyebo royal family although there has been some untidiness with regard lobola issues. But I am committed to fixing these mistakes as soon as the mourning period is over. My request is that we must be listened to when we proceed with lobola negotiations,” she read. —

lulamilef@dispatch.co.za