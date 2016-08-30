DA on the hunt for new blood

Do you have what it takes to be a parliamentarian? If so, now is your opportunity as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has advertised its parliamentary vacancies.

Anyone who is committed to pushing the party’s policies in the National Assembly and Eastern Cape Legislature can apply – even if not a party member.

The party yesterday issued the adverts calling for anyone interested in being a parliamentarian to apply before September 9. One provincial seat up for grabs was filled by former Eastern Cape legislature party leader Athol Trollip who became Nelson Mandela Bay Metro’s (NMBM) first DA mayor.

