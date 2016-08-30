Panyaza Lesufi says the most important thing about Monday’s talks at Pretoria Girls High School following a protest over an apparent racist hair policy was that the learners had their say.

Talking to 702 on Tuesday morning‚ hours after he suspended the school’s code of conduct that deals with hair‚ Lesufi‚ the Gauteng education MEC‚ said it appeared that it was “taboo” for the children at the school to he heard.

After meeting with the school’s governing body (SGB) on Monday night‚ Lesufi said that a resolution had been reached and all hostilities at the school will cease.

Lesufi told 702’s John Robbie that it appeared that it was not in the school’s “culture” to heed the learner’s opinions — “…learners there must listen; they must not speak to management‚ they must not speak to teachers — they are there to listen”.

“When I allowed learners to express their views…they were literally crying‚” he added.

Lesufi said that when he presented their views to the SGB on Monday night‚ its members said: “MEC‚ we accept‚ we might have overlooked this‚ and it is a very important element‚ but we are committing ourselves to work with you and ensure that our school becomes the pride of the nation again.”

He said there was “no choice but to suspend this code of conduct‚ especially the clause that deals with the management approach‚ because I think it has not evolved with time‚ it’s a Stone Age rule‚ and really discriminates openly against learners”.

Now‚ with 21 days given to address the rules at issue‚ Lesufi said: “We also have to promote the introduction of the new rules…so that learners must be aware that these are the news rules‚ and that learners can contribute to the formulation of that rules”.

On Monday‚ after suspending the code of conduct‚ Lesufi said: “As part of our request to resolve the impasse‚ the element of the code of conduct that deals specifically with hairstyles will be suspended immediately.

“There will be no learner that will be victimised purely because of their hairstyle until the school governing body has finalised a new code of conduct that deals specifically with these issues.”

Until the school’s new code of conduct has been workshopped and introduced‚ schooling will proceed without any hostilities: “The mini-war that was on this campus is immediately suspended. Learners will go back to class. Teachers will teach. There will not be any form of protest.”

Lesufi said on Monday this resolution will be elevated across the province and that the codes of conduct of all schools were under review.

The MEC is appointing an independent body to investigate the allegations. The committee will have 21 days to report its findings.

“None of the learners who reported the prevalence of racial or emotional abuse at this school will be intimidated or be charged‚” he said.

The cellphones of learners which were confiscated by staff‚ as they recorded evidence to back the learners’ claims‚ will be returned.

Lesufi also addressed a number of other race-related issues at the school‚ like the mocking of African languages‚ saying it was time for change.

“We are quite aware that the environment here needs serious intervention in terms of race relations‚ cultural understanding and the need to promote social cohesion.”

Specialists dealing with the promotion of social cohesion and psychological support will be made available to the school community.

Lesufi advised the SGB to apologise for the events that had unfolded at the school.

One student said that her afro had been described as a “dirty bird’s nest”.

SGB member James Tubb said‚ “It is sad for me to realise our awareness was not where it should have been.” – TMG Digital