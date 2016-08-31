EC school torched as pupils protest about matric farewell

By Sino Majangaza -

Protesting pupils of a Ngqeleni school have completely destroyed it demanding a farewell.

Six classrooms were set alight by angry pupils of Nogemane Senior SecondarySchool in Ntibane village last night. The principal’s office, administration block, library and laboratory have also been burnt to ashes.

school torched as pupils protest about matric farewell
School torched as pupils protest about matric farewell

School governing body chairman Jongimvula Hohlo said they were shocked atthe conduct of their pupils.

“Pupils were supposed to start with trial examinations today, but by the look of things that will be impossible,” he said.

The protest at the schools started on August 19 when Grade 12 pupils demanded a farewell.

Hohlo said there was a meeting with parents and pupils yesterday where it was agreed that the farewell would be on October 19. “We thought we understood each other. We are very shocked that the school has been burnt down,” he said.

Hohlo said they were now waiting for the department of education to give thema way forward.

Grade 12 pupil Zimkhitha Gxala said not even a single teacher had arrived at the school yet.

“We were supposed to be writing today and with the way things are at the moment it all seems impossible,” she said.

Department of education spokesman Mali Mtima urged pupils to refrain from “using violence to make statements. All schools have open-door policy. Therefore pupils are always encouraged to use those channels to address their grievances”.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Mzukisi Fatyela said a case of arson has been opened and no arrests have been made.

 

Recommended

Warriors and Proteas spinner, Simon Harmer, pictured during ta practice session with the Proteas at Bengaluru, India last year is captaining the Border team playing in the Africa Cup T20 competition at Buffalo Park Stadium from next week Friday.School-rented houses burned, vandalised as pupils continue to protest 160302matrics2snFormer pupils in matric cheating scandal take over school DONE ITS WORK: A knife seen at the fight scene yesterdayFear grips school after thugs kill matric pupil GUTTED: Mhlanganisweni Technical High School at Mhlanganisweni village near Port St Johns was torched yesterday by pupils demanding more teachers.Pupils set fire to school over teacher shortfall

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say