Municipalities owe Eskom R27-billion

By TMG Digital -

Municipalities across the country still owe Eskom for electricity debt totalled to R27-billion.

Speaking to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise in Parliament on Wednesday‚ Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said the financial position of the company had improved with fixed assets increasing by 14%.

However‚ there were still municipalities that owed Eskom a lot of money.

“We have signed payment agreements with about 60 municipalities that are in arrears including 19 of the top 20 as at 31 March.

“The debt outstanding which is more than 60 days was R10.8-billion. The total debt outstanding was R27-billion‚” said Molefe. — TMG Digital

