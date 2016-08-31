No exams for Ngqeleni pupils – as yet

By Sino Majangaza -

Hundreds of pupils who were supposed to sit for their trial exams this afternoon in two Ngqeleni schools have yet to start their tests.

According to pupils at Sandi Senior Secondary School, pupils locked the school’s gate preventing other pupils from getting in. Meanwhile, parents and teachers at Nogemane Senior Secondary School are still locked in a meeting this afternoon.

school torched as pupils protest about matric farewell
school torched as pupils protest about matric farewell

This after pupils at both schools went on a rampage in the past week, vandalising and burning school property including classrooms.

At Sandi Senior Secondary pupils are protesting over the shortage of teachers while pupils at Nogemane want a farewell party.

A pupil, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of victimization, said they were leaving the school premises just after 2pm.

“We are not going to write any examination here,” said the pupil.

At Nogemane, parents are still in a meeting with officials from the district’s education department. A pupil from the school told DispatchLIVE that they were still waiting for the outcome of the meeting.

Department spokesman Mali Mtima said examinations were expected to resume soon, but “our officials are still busy engaging with pupils and parents at both schools”.

He said the department dispatched officials to calm the situation.

“We hope there will be something positive that will come out their engagement, “he said.  ​

Recommended

School torched as pupils protest about matric farewellSchool torched as pupils protest over matric farewell THE first day of the 2016 school year got off to a slow start in most schools in and around Mthatha, as teachers had to contend with last-minute rushes from desperate parents wanting to register their children.Rural school still waiting for pupils Witchcraft in South Africa: The Magic World of SangomasPupils witch-hunt principal NGANGOLWANDLE SENIOR SECONDARYElliotdale pupils suffer as schools shut down

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say