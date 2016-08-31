No exams for Ngqeleni pupils – as yet

Hundreds of pupils who were supposed to sit for their trial exams this afternoon in two Ngqeleni schools have yet to start their tests.

According to pupils at Sandi Senior Secondary School, pupils locked the school’s gate preventing other pupils from getting in. Meanwhile, parents and teachers at Nogemane Senior Secondary School are still locked in a meeting this afternoon.

This after pupils at both schools went on a rampage in the past week, vandalising and burning school property including classrooms.

At Sandi Senior Secondary pupils are protesting over the shortage of teachers while pupils at Nogemane want a farewell party.

A pupil, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of victimization, said they were leaving the school premises just after 2pm.

“We are not going to write any examination here,” said the pupil.

At Nogemane, parents are still in a meeting with officials from the district’s education department. A pupil from the school told DispatchLIVE that they were still waiting for the outcome of the meeting.

Department spokesman Mali Mtima said examinations were expected to resume soon, but “our officials are still busy engaging with pupils and parents at both schools”.

He said the department dispatched officials to calm the situation.

“We hope there will be something positive that will come out their engagement, “he said. ​