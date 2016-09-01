Another school torched near Libode

Yet another school in the OR Tambo district has been torched after Chief Henry Bokleni High School in near Libode was set alight last night.

This takes the number of schools burned by angry pupils in the district to ??? in the past eight months.

The Chief Henry Bokleni High which is better known among in the district as CHB was a block set alight with all the school important documents, files, groceries for nutrition and feeding scheme, cutlery, stoves and other items.

The damaged this week, came two weeks ago after the angry pupils ran amok and destroyed all the window panes and damaged other parts of the school building.

Nobody knows yet who burnt the school as it was burnt at about 9pm on Wednesday night.

There was an effort to burnt down a principal’s office which is also prefab, but the community came in handy and doused the fire before it could damage the principal’s office.

Although, it was not yet known who burnt the school, community suspect it was some of the pupils as it came shortly after their strike.

The main demands of the pupils during the strike were that:

* The school do away with corporal punishment;

* The school stops demanding R250 from parents towards payment of school governing body employed teachers; and

* The school participates in all sport activities in the district and other levels.

”But all was resolved on Tuesday in a meeting between teachers, parents, pupils representatives and the strike was called off. But this came as surprise as the school was found burnt a night after the agreement was reached and the pupils strike called off,” said SGB chairman Mandla Jali.

Today, the trail tests were delayed , but the pupils allowed to write examinations.

The village men armed with knobkerries and sjamboks took it upon themselves to guard the school and ensure safety of teachers and the pupils writing examinations.

The pupils who were not writing examinations were dispersed.

Three pupils were held for questioning by villager.

It is suspected by villagers that the chaos happening in CHB was politically motivated and influenced by the row over Nyandeni Ward 15 candidate where an ANC candidate won, beating an independent. The group supporting the independent candidate vowed to make the ward ungovernable and they interrupted teaching and learning and at least five schools in the ward were shut down, but have since opened.

Leaders of pupils at CHB strongly condemned the burning of the school and distanced the pupils from that.

Police are still investigating but a case of arson has been opened. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za