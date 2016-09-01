Cop caught with R250‚000 worth of platinum

The Hawks in North West have arrested a 33-year-old police constable for unlawful possession of precious metals at his house in Rustenburg.

“The Hawks were acting on information which alleged that the constable’s residence was being used as lab for smelting platinum. When the officers raided his house they found platinum concentrate estimated to be worth over R250‚000‚” said spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Rikhotso said the Hawks also found pots and a gas bottle alleged to have been used to smelt the platinum.

The constable will appear at the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Friday where he will face charges of unlawful possession of precious metals.