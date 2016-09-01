Eskom defends coal contract

ESKOM CEO Brian Molefe has spoken out about the parastatal’s very public and potentially damaging spat with the National Treasury for the first time.
He said that while he respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, Eskom had done no wrong in awarding a coal contract to a Gupta-owned company.
MPs in parliament yesterday grilled Molefe and Eskom’s board chairman Professor Ben Ngubane about the “herd of elephants in the room” – the tensions between Treasury, Eskom and the Department of Public Enterprises regarding the coal supply contracts of Tegeta, a Gupta-owned enterprise.
The Treasury said on Monday that Eskom had been attempting to block an investigation into its coal contracts and had not provided it with information requested several months ago.
The company was awarded a contract to supply coal to Eskom for which the company made large upfront payments.
Questions had also been raised about the quality of the coal supplied.
But Molefe, in parliament to present Eskom’s annual report, told the committee there had been no move to block the information.
Rather, he said, the information had required the sign-off of the board, which was only due to meet again in September.
But he said, the information had been delivered to the National Treasury yesterday after Minister Lynn Brown intervened.
On the issue of the contract, Molefe told the committee it seemed as if the objection “is not the substance of the transaction but that we should not have done business with them at all”.
He said the issue of the substandard coal had no basis as the coal, marked as sub-standard by employees who had since been suspended, had been given the all-clear by the South African Bureau of Standards.
The committee heard that the upfront payment had been made because at the time that Eskom was urgently looking for coal, the company indicated it would have to open a new coal seam in order to supply it, and would need an upfront payment.
But this upfront payment had also allowed Eskom to negotiate a 3% discount on the coal.
“Stop believing the lies told by other people about us,” Ngubane said.
Molefe said there was no reason for Eskom not to do business with Tegeta, and in order to stop doing so they would have to be blacklisted in terms of the Public Finance Management Act.
He said there were no reasons to blacklist them.
“So I am being labelled as a Gupta person because I won’t break the laws of this country.
“Perhaps I am captured but I am captured by the constitution,” he said.
He said Gordhan was a man of “immense integrity” and the “right person for the job he is doing”.
DA MP Natasha Mazzone asked both Molefe and Ngubane whether they had close relationships with the Gupta family, or held meetings with them before their appointments to discuss Eskom contracts.
Ngubane said he took strong exception to the insinuations in the questions.
“The Department of Public Enterprises proposed me for Eskom. I don’t need to be a lackey. I have served this country … I got an order from the Emperor of Japan for the work I did there,” he said saying the questions attacked his integrity.
Molefe, meanwhile, was somewhat more jovial in a response that indicated he had met the Guptas.
“I don’t see anything wrong with them, they’re nice people,” he said before listing other “nice” people he had met such as Jonathan Oppenheimer, Johan Rupert and President Jacob Zuma, whom he described as a “nice old man”.
However, he said, this did not mean he had been “captured” and he would not deny knowing them.
“What do people want me to say – that I never met them, I hate them and in fact tomorrow I am going to disconnect their electricity?”