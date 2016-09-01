How to view the eclipse

Astronomer Claire Flanagan says the pan-African annular solar eclipse on Thursday will be visible from all of South Africa as a partial eclipse until noon.

Flanagan warned South Africans to wear eye protection at all times when looking at the sun as it could damage eyesight.

A total solar eclispe seen above here earlier this year.
“South Africans are reminded that looking at the sun without proper eye-protection damages the eyes‚” she said.

Safe ways to view the eclipse include:

– Through “eclipse viewers”;

– Through a double layer of Five Roses teabag wrapper foil (for a few seconds only); and

– By “natural pinhole projection” – the circular spots of light seen every day in the shade under leafy trees are images of the sun – during the eclipse‚ these will turn into easily visible eclipse shapes”.

“Be warned that viewing the sun through binoculars will result in permanent‚ severe eye damage‚” cautioned Flanagan.

