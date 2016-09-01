How to view the eclipse

Astronomer Claire Flanagan says the pan-African annular solar eclipse on Thursday will be visible from all of South Africa as a partial eclipse until noon.

Flanagan warned South Africans to wear eye protection at all times when looking at the sun as it could damage eyesight.

“South Africans are reminded that looking at the sun without proper eye-protection damages the eyes‚” she said.

Safe ways to view the eclipse include:

– Through “eclipse viewers”;

– Through a double layer of Five Roses teabag wrapper foil (for a few seconds only); and

– By “natural pinhole projection” – the circular spots of light seen every day in the shade under leafy trees are images of the sun – during the eclipse‚ these will turn into easily visible eclipse shapes”.

“Be warned that viewing the sun through binoculars will result in permanent‚ severe eye damage‚” cautioned Flanagan.