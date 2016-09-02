Case against rape accused postponed

The case against two men accused of raping and killing Port St Johns resident Pam Burns has been postponed to October 11 for a high court date.

Siyabulela Mphoswa, 20, and Maphelo Bholo, 21, were denied bail on Thursday while the charges against accused number three Sive Mphetho, 24, have since been withdrawn. He cut a deal with the state and agreed to testify against his friends.

The two men also face charges of house robbery and kidnapping. With the case set to be moved to the Mthatha High Court, this means that if found guilty, they will be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years for the alleged rape and murder.​

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesman Luxolo Tyali said the state was confident of successfully arguing for the two to be convicted.