KSD upgrade may double wage bill

Financially struggling King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality’s wage bill is set to balloon by millions as it seeks to improve its municipal grading level.

Eastern Cape cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa still needs to approve the municipality’s request to declare the local authority a grade seven council.

The grading of the municipality from category four to seven will also need to be rubber-stamped by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC).

Should the council’s request get the thumbs up, the salaries of mayor Dumani Zozo, councillors and employees will almost double. Staff personnel will also increase. KSD currently has 70 councillors and if graded to seven, the salary bill of councillors alone would cost R28million, while staff salaries could amount to close to a quarter of a billion rands.

If granted, Zozo would earn R1.2million, according to the upper limits of the annual total remuneration packages of full-time councillors gazetted on December 21 last year.

This will be a significant jump from R746 029 that former mayor Nonkoliso Ngqongwa took home.

Speaker Nontyantyambo Gcingca would earn R1-million – increased from R596 822.

Mayoral committee members’ annual salaries are set to increase from R559 522 to R940 680, while chairpersons of committees promoting accountability – like the municipal public accounts committee and ethics committee – are due to take home R877 968 a year, up from R522 220 on grade four.

Salaries of ordinary councillors would increase from R223 808 to around R300 000, while the municipal manager’s salary may be adjusted to fall between R1.4-million to R2.1-million.

Managers directly accountable to the municipal manager may earn as much as R1.6-million.

The budget and grants to the municipality would also increase, which should translate into improved service delivery.

In April, the previous council resolved to rope in reputable firm Deloitte & Touche to help establish the category level KSD should be on.

In its report to council, Deloitte & Touche said it found that the small municipality qualified to be declared a grade seven municipality.