Murder increased by 4.9% in South Africa in the last financial year‚ with the Eastern Cape being the worst-off province with the 3649 murders recorded for 2015-2016 representing a 9.9% increase.

The Northern Cape province‚ however‚ has witnessed a 9.9% decrease.

Gauteng was close to the national mean with a 4.7% increase – or 3842 murders reported.

This was revealed at the presentation of the annual crime statistics by the SA Police Service to a portfolio committee in parliament.

South Africa has experienced a decrease in the “broad categories” of crime‚ but there has been an increase in contact crimes.

Contact crimes are those attended to by police officers after they have occurred‚ and these account for 83% of all crimes recorded‚ while crimes detected as result of police action contribute the remaining 17%.