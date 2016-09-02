The Freedom Front Plus today expressed concern over the level of violence which has been reflected in the country’s latest crime statistics.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenwald‚ a member of parliament’s police portfolio committee‚ commended the police for not trying to hide the facts‚ but also raised worries about violent crimes.

“If we look at the murder and common assault stats‚ that tells me we are a violent country‚” he said.

Groenwald added: “This calls for more than just policing from the SAPS. Communities need to work to start caring for each other again.”

Head of strategic management Major-General Leon Rabie presented the the SAPS’ “back to basics” plan‚ which was aligned to the National Development Plan‚ to the committee‚ saying the strategy was aimed at ensuring that police “do the right things right”.

He said it was important for police to ensure that they are visible in communities across the country.

The strategy includes‚ he said: partnership policing; command and control; crime awareness; and increased police visibility. – TMG Digital