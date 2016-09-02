The country recorded almost 1000 instances of sexual offences per week over the last financial year.

According to the annual national crimes statistics released to a parliament portfolio committee today‚ the 51 000 cases recorded represented a 3.2% decrease in sexual offences.

The SA Police Service report revealed that seven of the country’s provinces saw a decrease in sexual offences‚ with the North West province seeing a 9.2% decrease.

The Northern Cape has‚ however‚ seen a 8.9% increase with 1719 cases reported for 2015-16. Limpopo has also seen an increase of 1.3% with 4369 cases reported.

Gauteng has seen a 4.0% decrease with 9510 cases reported.

The Western Cape has seen a 3.2% decrease with 7130 cases reported.

In KwaZulu-Natal‚ 8947 cases were reported but the province saw a 1.5% decrease in sexual offences. – TMG Digital