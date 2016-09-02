Sex offences dip, SAPS stats reveal

The country recorded almost 1000 instances of sexual offences per week over the last financial year.

According to the annual national crimes statistics released to a parliament portfolio committee today‚ the 51 000 cases recorded represented a 3.2% decrease in sexual offences.

The SA Police Service report revealed that seven of the country’s provinces saw a decrease in sexual offences‚ with the North West province seeing a 9.2% decrease.

The Northern Cape has‚ however‚ seen a 8.9% increase with 1719 cases reported for 2015-16. Limpopo has also seen an increase of 1.3% with 4369 cases reported.

Gauteng has seen a 4.0% decrease with 9510 cases reported.

The Western Cape has seen a 3.2% decrease with 7130 cases reported.

In KwaZulu-Natal‚ 8947 cases were reported but the province saw a 1.5% decrease in sexual offences. – TMG Digital

 

 

 

