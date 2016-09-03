Beggar tricked: ” a white madam wrote it for me”

By Malibongwe Dayimani -

It seemed too good to be true for motorists when they encountered an “honest” beggar standing on a busy Beacon Bay intersection asking for money for “booze and drugs”.

However the neat handwriting made some people suspicious as to whether he was the author of the placard.

ART OF DECEPTION: The homeless beggar had no idea what was written on his board Picture: FACEBOOK
As it turns out, the “honest” beggar – who is uneducated and cannot read – had allegedly been tricked by a mischievous individual, who made him believe that the post was a pleading message for help.

The beggar, a Nompumelelo Township resident, said: “The message was written for me by the madam at the liquor store”.

The Dispatch team approached the liquor store manager.

Sitting in her office, she claimed she knew the beggar as a troublesome customer who had been banned at the shop.

“He is dangerous and mentally unstable.”

When the Dispatch raised the accusations, the store manager threatened to sue this reporter.

