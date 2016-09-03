New start with R23m school

“Teach your children the value and importance of government-built institutions like schools, which are meant to take South Africa forward – or else when your children grow up to be uneducated adults, they will turn against you and spit on your graves saying you failed to do anything for them.”

This was a chilling warning sent to parents and communities by ANC MP Mlungisi Ndamase, in the wake of the torching of three schools in the OR Tambo district this week, after Chief Henry Bokleni High School in Libode, Nogemane High and Sandi High, both in Ngqeleni, were set alight earlier this week, allegedly by angry school pupils. In total, about six schools have been torched across the district since the start of the year.

Speaking at the official hand-over of a R23-million state-of-the-art Lower Tyira Primary School near Qumbu yesterday, Ndamase said young children had the misconception that they had to resort to violent tendencies to draw government’s attention when they felt aggrieved.

“We cannot just scorn them for burning the schools and then fold our arms.

“Let’s educate them on the importance of institutions provided by government and society.

“[Otherwise] future generations will spit on our graves and say we failed to do anything for them,” he said.

Lower Tyira is one of the oldest schools in the Qumbu area, having been founded in about 1932. It was previously a mud school but government later provided prefabs, which were completely blown away by gale-force winds in 2012.

School principal Samuel Mangati said they had been forced to use a local church hall to house all 324 pupils, while waiting for a new building.

“Learning and teaching was compromised. There were instances when I would be teaching with another teacher also busy with a different class in the same hall.

“The problem was that if my subject was interesting, everyone would end up listening to me and not the other teacher,” he added.

The new school boasts several classrooms, a computer lab, science lab and a media centre, among other things.

It is among more than 100 mud schools that have been rebuilt by the National Department of Education, through the Accelerated Schools Infrastructure Delivery Initiative started by government to replace more than 500 mud schools across the country.

Ndamase on the other hand, told Lower Tyira pupils that it was the responsibility of older people to make sure their lives were better.

He said South Africa was also crying out for “true” and “brave” leaders who would take the country forward. Especially as it was currently facing a leadership crisis.

“We need to defend our things. This country is crying out for special leaders, people with capacity to take the country to new heights.

“These schools are tools to make South Africa great.”

Meanwhile, residents of Lower Tyira village praised Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for making the school possible.

Lower Tyira chief Mbulelo Mntonintshi said he only thought expensively-built schools existed in cities.

Ndamase told the community that the onus was on them to make sure the school was safeguarded from vandalism, saying the best way to show their appreciation was to protect the building. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za