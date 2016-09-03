Shock as pupil stabbed in head at NU8 school

Teachers and pupils at Nyameko High School in NU8 have been left reeling from shock after a pupil stabbed another while queuing for food.

The victim was rushed to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital after sustaining a head wound.

The attacker has been suspended from school pending a school governing body investigation.

The incident took place during school hours on Wednesday.

The Saturday Dispatch understands that an altercation ensued between the two pupils while they were queuing for their state-funded lunch.

It was not clear at the time of writing what exactly happened before the two fought.

Some of the teachers and pupils took to social media earlier this week to express their horror.

A Grade 10 teacher who declined to give his name, said he didn’t feel safe working at the school.

“I was once robbed on my way to work. NU8 has a high crime rate in Mdantsane. These children carry weapons to school, so we are not safe.”

The teacher said the pupil had been stabbed behind the ear.

School principal Thulani Mahlambeni was not at school during the Dispatch visit. His phone rang unanswered yesterday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni encouraged schools to work closely with the police.

He said the department of police had an ongoing programme in conjunction with the department of education to eliminate lawlessness and drug abuse in schools.

“We had schools with similar problems and we intervened through our adopt-a-school programme – where our police stations partner with a nearby school to carry out random raids for weapons and drugs.”

Mdantsane police spokesman Nkosikho Mzuku said he did not know whether the school or victim had opened a case.” — malibongwed@dispatch.co.za